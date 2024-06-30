Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,175,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 139.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 737,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

