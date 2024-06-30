Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $48.79 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.