Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.