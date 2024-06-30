Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.