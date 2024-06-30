Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

