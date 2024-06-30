Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

