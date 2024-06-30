Grimes & Company Inc. Has $129.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
