Grimes & Company Inc. Has $129.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.