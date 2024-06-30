Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Home Depot by 300.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 62.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 25.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 49.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.74. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

