Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

