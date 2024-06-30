Grimes & Company Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.96.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
