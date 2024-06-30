Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

