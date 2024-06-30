Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.37. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

