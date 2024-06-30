Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 108,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $259.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $210.86 and a 12-month high of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

