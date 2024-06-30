Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

