Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

