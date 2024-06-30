Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

ITW opened at $236.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

