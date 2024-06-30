Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $364.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

