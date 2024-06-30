Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.88 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $123,779.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00634967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00121937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00037815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.00273573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00071879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

