Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $30.00. Guardant Health shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 83,994 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $167,137,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $8,300,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

