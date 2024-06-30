Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 7,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 9,836 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.55.

Get Guild alerts:

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Insider Transactions at Guild

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer purchased 1,636 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346 over the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.