GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Up 36.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 36.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 16,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
GX Acquisition Stock Up 36.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.
About GX Acquisition
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GX Acquisition
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.