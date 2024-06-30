Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. Harmony has a market cap of $199.37 million and $3.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,318,441,487 coins and its circulating supply is 14,045,366,487 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

