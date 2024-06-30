Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.32. Approximately 172,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 104,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28.

