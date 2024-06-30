HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.81% from the stock’s current price.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Agenus Stock Up 18.6 %

AGEN stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $351.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 41.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 205,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Agenus by 247.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 390,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 277,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

