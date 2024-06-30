Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.44. 3,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Get Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF alerts:

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.