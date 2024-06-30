Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,968 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PNI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.