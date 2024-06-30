Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,031 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kura Oncology worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

KURA stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

