Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,866 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
JEPQ opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.