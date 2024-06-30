Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 103.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

