Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

