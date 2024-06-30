Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,876 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

