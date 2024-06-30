Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,207 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

