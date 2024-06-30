Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BYM opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

