Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $468.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

