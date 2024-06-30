Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

