Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

