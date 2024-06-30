Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

