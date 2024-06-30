Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,978,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

OBDC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

