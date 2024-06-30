Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,490 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

