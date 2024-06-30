Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

BAC stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

