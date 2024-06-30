Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Up 0.3 %

WSO stock opened at $463.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $493.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

