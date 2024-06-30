Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 460,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 110.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 46,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

