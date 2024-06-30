Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 26.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 769.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 118.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 122.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

