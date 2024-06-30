Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,702 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

