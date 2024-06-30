Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

