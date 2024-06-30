Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $553.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

