Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.58

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.58 and last traded at $218.20, with a volume of 3911181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,861,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

