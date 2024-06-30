HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €105.70 ($113.66) and last traded at €105.70 ($113.66). 43,645 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.00 ($115.05).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.95.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.