Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $444.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $447.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

