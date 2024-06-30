Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,298 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

